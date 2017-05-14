Accident closes portion of a N. Kona highway - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Accident closes portion of a N. Kona highway

Hawaii Police Department (Image: Hawaii News Now/file) Hawaii Police Department (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
NORTH KONA, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Portions of the Daniel K Inouye Highway in North Kona have been shut down due to an accident.

The road is closed in both directions at the intersection of the highway and Route 190. 

Sources say the accident happened sometime before 8 a.m. Sunday. 

This story will be updated.

