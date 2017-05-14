Movie Review: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 and THE DINNER

Fans of summer blockbusters will be happy to see GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOLUME 2. And audiences who appreciate serious drama will be glad to watch THE DINNER. But I don’t completely endorse either movie.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOLUME 2 is an overly long spoof of sci fi action films that also contains some of the most ridiculous drama I’ve ever seen. It’s as if a big group of writers contributed the craziest ideas they could come up with and the director decided not to cut any of them.

Rocket the Racoon: So we’re saving the galaxy again?

Voice of Star-Lord: Yep.

Rocket: Awesome! we’re really gonna be able to jack up our price if we’re two time galaxy savers.

Silliness and absurd drama abound in the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie, a hit and miss entertainment that I enjoyed bits and pieces of but found overstuffed and unsatisfying overall.

The “in” jokes and silliness are fun, and the stunts and computer made backgrounds are impressive, but the dramatic storyline is off the wall. The movie wants to have its cake and eat it too and winds up divided against itself.

Mantis: If I touch someone, I can feel their feelings. You feel love.

Star-Lord: Yeah I guess I feel a general unselfish love for just about everyone.

Mantis: No, sexual love.

Star-Lord: No, no I don’t.

Mantis: For her.

(Dave, the tattooed muscle man, laughs.)

You’ll have a completely different experience at THE DINNER, an intense drama in the style of WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?. Four excellent actors play family members who eviscerate each other during dinner at a fancy, overpriced restaurant.

RICHARD GERE: This is long overdue. We’re gonna talk tonight and put it all on the table.

STEVE COOGAN (his brother): So what’s the subject at hand?

GERE: You know what it is.

LAURA LINNEY (COOGAN'S WIFE): It’s about the boys.

GERE: These boys have committed a horrific crime.

LINNEY: It was an accident.

GERE: This case will never be solved, but is that what we want?

LINNEY: These are good boys. What’s done is done.

GERE: I’m going to set the press conference for the public as a family.

LINNEY: You make a decision like this, you also decide the future of my son.

GERE: What will he become if he gets away with this?

THE DINNER is a compelling drama that you’ll want to talk about afterwards. But it’s a bit too long and it’s often exasperating to watch. Plus, the filmmaker keeps inserting flashbacks that interrupt the vicious verbal battles around the dinner table.

