Forecast: Passing showers, breezy trades for Mother's Day

A wet and breezy trade wind pattern will be in place for Mother's Day into the first half of the week. Easterly trades will blow at about 15 to 25 miles per hour through Wednesday. Some weak disturbances near the islands will enhance shower activity, especially for windward areas, although the winds will be strong enough to push some of those showers leeward. The winds and showers should ease up as we head into the second half of the week.

The strong trades are also pushing in a rough and choppy trade swell for east shores, with a High Surf Advisory in effect for waves of 6 to 9 feet. There's also a Small Craft Advisory up for the Kaiwi, Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, as well as windward Maui County waters, and the waters leeward and southeast of the Big Island, also because of the breezy trades.

- Ben Gutierrez

