71-year-old visitor from India dies while hiking the Hanakapiai trail

The Hanakapiai trail runs along the steep coast of the Na Pali. (Image: DLNR)

A visitor from India is dead after collapsing while hiking on a North Shore Kauai trail.

Kauai Police identified the man as 71-year-old Chandra Vemuri of India.

Vemuir was hiking on the Hanakapiai trail Friday evening when he collapsed around 7 p.m.

Responders found him about a mile and a half from the Ke'e Beach trailhead where bystanders had already started CPR.

Vemuri was pronounced dead after being transported to the Wilcox Memorial Hospital in Lihue.

An autopsy is pending but foul play is not suspected.

