Ownership of Mauna Lani Bay Hotel transferred to California company affiliate

Ownership of the Mauna Lani Bay Hotel & Bungalows on Hawaii Island is being transferred to an affiliate of a California-based real estate agency.

Mauna Lani Resort Inc., a subsidiary of Tokyu Corporation announced the change in ownership Saturday. DHL Mahi Associates LLC, an affiliate of California company ProspectHill Group is now the owners of the luxury resort.

"We are confident in ProspectHill Group's ability to build on our former chairman Mr. Noboru Gotoh's vision to transform what was once a center of native Hawaiian community life into a world-class resort, delighting guests from around the globe," Senior Managing Executive Officer Toshiyuki Hoshino said.

The transfer includes the over 340 guest rooms, bungalows and golf course.

The company says they expect all of the 500 employees at resort are expected to be rehired under the new ownership.

