Thousands raise funds for local charities in annual statewide Charity Walk

Celebrate a tradition of giving and help raise money for Hawaii's non-profit organizations by participating in the the 39th Annual Charity Walk, happening statewide throughout the month of May.

Across the state, thousands are participating in the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk to benefit local charities.

Organized by the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, various walks on all islands raised almost $1.5 million for local charities.

The 39th annual charity walk on Maui raised a reported $1,159,053.58 while the island of Kauai brought in $275,000.

Some 4,375 participants on Kauai and Maui joined the walk.

Kauai's walk began at 7 a.m. and stretched for 2.9 miles through Lihue, while thousands gathered at the War Memorial Soccer Field on Maui for food, prizes and entertainment.

In 1974, the event began on Oahu as a way to help fund local organizations. The walk expanded to others islands in 1978, and has raised more than $30 million over the years.

The money stays in Hawaii and will be distributed to local charities.

