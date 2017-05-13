'Bows bats come alive in 6-2 win over UC Irvine in series opener

It took the Rainbow Warriors a third of the game to figure out UC Irvine starting pitcher Louis Raymond, but after three scoreless innings the 'Bows rattled off six scores in just four frames to pull away from the Anteaters and earn a game one win.

Dustin Demeter got the scoring started for UH in the bottom of the fourth. Down 1-0, the freshman singled up the middle plating Dylan Vchulek and tying the game for the 'Bows. Vchulek extended his program record streak of consecutive games reaching base to 43.

It was fellow freshman, Adam Fogel who'd give Hawaii a lead with a deep shot to left that nearly cleared the fence at Les Murakami Stadium. Fogel would settle for an RBI double, allowing Kekai Rios to score.

The Anteaters would tie things up at two in the fifth, but it was their final score of the night.

For Hawaii, however, the bats were just heating up. Johnny Weeks' RBI single would plate Chayce Kaaua to put UH up once again. Josh Rojas broke the game open for UH when he homered down the right field line, plating Kekai Rios and giving Hawaii three-run lead. After getting things started for Hawaii, Demeter would provide a book-end RBI for the 'Bows, allowing Alex Fitchett to score and putting UH up 6-2.

After seven innings of work with six hits and two runs allowed from starter Brendan Hornung, Ryan Casey would get the save for Hawaii. Casey pitched two scoreless innings with a strikeout and no batters walked.

Hawaii will not play on Saturday, due to graduation. Game two against Irvine will be on Sunday, and game three on Monday.

