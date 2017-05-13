Rainbow Wahine split double header to close out 2017 season

The University of Hawaii softball team bid aloha to three seniors Friday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Ulu Matagiese, Heather Morales and Kanani Aina Cabrales all concluded their UH careers in a doubleheader split with Long Beach State.

Hawaii jumped on LBSU in the first game scoring runs in each of the first four innings. Angelique Ramos hit a solo home run in the second inning to tie the game at two before the Rainbow Wahine scored three runs in the third on their way to a 7-4 win.

In game two, Long Beach State returned the favor 7-4. Chardonnay Pantastico hit a solo home run in the first inning, but the 49ers scored the next six runs to take a 7-1 lead, chasing Aina Cabrales out of the game in the fifth inning. Morales hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to bring UH back, but that's as close as they would get. Morales went 4-for-7 with 5 RBI in the doubleheader.

UH finishes the season 29-23 overall, 8-13 in conference play.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.