Parents pull an overnighter to sign up for kids' summer fun at Manoa

At a time when a lot of things are done online, registering for the city's Summer Fun program at Manoa District Park is still done the old fashioned way: First come, first served.

That's why hundreds of parents started lining up early Friday morning for a chance to register for 350 open spots in the popular program. Registration begins Saturday at 9 a.m.

"Of course it always surprises me that everybody is always willing to come out so early in the morning to be a part of the summer fun program," said Manoa District Park Manager Mark Koga.

The first person arrived, before the sun came up, at 5:45 a.m. And she's a first-timer.

"We heard a lot of good things about Manoa Summer Fun, and summer fun in general," said Cherish Aquino of Pearl City, as she sat in a chair at the head of the line. "And we just got recommended here because it's affordable, and it's easy access because its closer to my work," she said.

It wasn't too long before Aquino was followed by others.

"Last year we got here at 8:30," said Aja Barney of Makiki. "This year, 6:30."

Barney said you can't beat the price. It's a six week program for a hundred bucks.

"They've got activities," said Barney. "They go to the water park, they go to movies, they do a lot of really cool stuff for only a hundred dollars. And my daughter loved it last year."

"You can spend like thousands of dollars versus a hundred dollars. So it's totally worth it," said another parent, Vivian Barlos.

For parents, Manoa also is convenient. "We're in a central location," explained Koga. "A lot of working parents drop their children off and then head off to work. There's a whole bunch of factors that contribute to that."

The overnight line also has become a bit of an annual ritual for some.

"Every year we all get together. We have a potluck," said Barlos. "We kinda make it a fun thing so it's not like a chore."

