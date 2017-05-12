Dave Shoji's hall of fame career to be remembered at Aloha Ball

Dave Shoji is the second-winningest head coach in NCAA volleyball history, hanging it up after 42 seasons in charge of the Rainbow Wahine volleyball program, during which he led UH to four national championships and 25 conference titles.

His legendary career will be celebrated Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the Stan Sheriff Center for the Dave Shoji Aloha Ball Retirement Celebration.

Former KGMB and ESPN sports anchor Larry Beil will emcee the event which features music by Henry Kapono, along with special guests and tributes.

Tickets are $42 and includes a $10 Sodexo food and beverage voucher, plus a $15 game-ticket voucher to a 2017 Rainbow Wahine volleyball match.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Rainbow Wahine Volleyball program and the newly established Dave & Mary Shoji Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Gates open at 4:30 pm and the event begins at 6:00 pm. For tickets call 944-2697 or buy them online here.

