The man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in a head-on crash on Kauai last week appeared in court on Monday.

Police: Man who stole truck, killed woman in head-on crash had prior criminal history

The man accused of stealing a truck and causing a crash that killed a 19-year-old Kauai woman has been indicted for manslaughter, according to a Kauai County spokesperson.

Kauai police had previously charged Cody Safadago, 46, with first-degree negligent homicide, auto theft, and drunk driving for the April crash that killed Kayla Huddy-Lemm.

If convicted of manslaughter, Safadago faces the possibility of life in prison.

He's expected to be arraigned in Circuit Court on Monday.

