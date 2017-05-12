A month on, visitors from Japan struggle to recover from hit-and-run at Kahala Mall

Police authorities in Honolulu are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver accused of causing a crash that pinned a young mother between two cars – right in front of her family.

Mother on vacation pinned between cars in hit-and-run at Kahala Mall

A 45-year-old woman accused of causing a Kahala Mall crash that pinned a young mother between two cars was arrested late Monday night, law enforcement sources tell Hawaii News Now.

A month ago, a young couple visiting from Japan was struck at Kahala Mall by a hit-and-run driver.

Today, the couple is back home, but is still struggling to recover from their injuries — and the financial fallout.

Meanwhile, the suspect in the hit-and-run still hasn't been charged.

Scott and Tomoko Wilson say they never saw the car that hit them coming.

"There was just a big load of noise and wheels screeching and a big crash as the car hit us," said Scott Wilson.

The couple said they were strapping one of their two children into a car seat outside the Whole Foods at Kahala Mall when witnesses say a woman barreled into the side of their rental car, shattering Wilson's knee and pinning his wife.

"The next thing I remember is looking down at my wife and she was crushed under the car," said Scott Wilson.

Tomoko Wilson added, "I remember I was just screaming in pain. I could feel something inside me. I looked down I see the blood."

Despite being chased through the parking lot by a mob of onlookers, the hit-and-run driver, identified by police as Chiaan Bitar, sped away.

The Wilsons were rushed to the hospital. Tomoko Wilson was given a blood transfusion and underwent emergency surgery to piece together her broken pelvis. Unfortunately for Scott Wilson, doctors chose not to operate on his knee, making the injury worse.

Their hardship amplified when they discovered the woman who hit them didn't have insurance. Their first hospital bill topped out at $170,000.

They say travel and rental car insurance barely covers any of it.

"I don't think I've entirely come to grips with it," Scott Wilson said.

What he does know is that he's grateful to everyone who's helped his family, especially the people who watched after their kids while they were in the ER.

As for the driver, the Wilsons say it's incomprehensible to them why she ran away after hurting them.

"It was well known what happened. To not then follow up, or come back, or even turn herself in. It's quite something," Scott Wilson said.

Tomoko Wilson is learning to walk again in the hospital, while her husband is recovering from multiple fractures in his leg.

If you'd like to help the Wilsons with their medical bills, click here.

