Man critically injured in Big Island shooting

A 40-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Hilo early Friday.

Police said the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at an address on Hinano Street. Officers were called to the scene about 1:55 a.m.

The man was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call police.

No further details on the shooting were released.

