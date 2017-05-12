USMC's first Korean-American general takes over Pacific SOCOM post

The first Korean-American general in the United States Marine Corps has assumed command of U.S. Special Operations Forces in the Asia-Pacific region.

A change-of-command ceremony was held Friday at Camp Smith to honor Major General Daniel D. Yoo, who previously served as commander of the 1st Marine Division.

He takes charge over a unit known colloquially as SOCPAC – Theater Special Operations Command Pacific – that assists the U.S. Pacific Operations Command by "deterring aggression, responding quickly to crisis, and defeating threats to the United States and its interests."

SOCPAC's area of operations typically includes 36 countries and ecompasses half of the Earth's surface.

