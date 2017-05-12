Ostrov running to become Hawaii Republican Party chair - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Ostrov running to become Hawaii Republican Party chair

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

In March, State Representative Beth Fukumoto resigned from her position as party chair for the GOP party in Hawaii.  The vote to elect the next head of the Hawaii Republican party will be held this weekend.  Shirline Ostrov is one of the candidates vying for the position.

