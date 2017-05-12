Sunrise Open House: Makiki Heights

On today's Sunrise Open House, we look at a few mega mansions in Makiki Heights. We'll start with a home listed for just under $7 million dollars. This is a 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with more than 6,500 square feet of interior living space - designed by architect Peter Vincent and built just last year. Offered at $6,980,000.

Next up, we jump up to a $13 million dollar price tag. This hillside retreat has spectacular gardens and landscape. One of my favorite features, the wine storage. My 18 bottle chiller dwarfed by comparison. A stunning living/dining room. This home has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms and more than 8,000 square feet of interior living space on a lot of more than an acre. Offered at $13,000,000.

One more Makiki Heights mansion. This one on more than two acres of land. Want to invite a few friends over for lunch? No problem. The eat-in kitchen has counter seating for 8 and plenty of room for more. The interior living space is more than 11,000 square feet in the main house, and there's a 3 bedroom 2 bath guest house with another 3,000 plus interior square feet. Originally listed in August of last year at more than $18,000,000, the price was beautified to $13,890,000 just a few weeks ago.

Have you been dreaming of a new home? Get out to an open house this weekend.

