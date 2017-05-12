Splash Bar features Aloha Friday dishes, cocktails that highlight local flavors, ingredients

It’s Aloha Friday at Splash Bar in the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani! Every second Friday of the month Splash Bar will be featuring special Aloha Friday dishes and cocktails that highlight local flavors and ingredients. Once a quarter, Aloha Friday at Splash Bar will host exceptional guests from the community to share their story and contributions to Hawaii’s culture, arts, music and history.

There is no cover charge or reservations to attend talk story seminars. Maximum guests are 50 people; seating will be on a first come, first served basis. There is also no cover charge or reservations to watch performance at Splash Bar; food and drink purchases are encouraged

For any questions, contact Jesse Suderman at Jesse.Suderman@sheraton.com –or– (808) 922-5811.

