Young boxers show skills ahead of Hawaii Boxing Championships - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Young boxers show skills ahead of Hawaii Boxing Championships

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Hawaii Boxing Championships will be held next weekend at Radford High School. Competitors range in age from 8 to 49. Eiichi Jumawan is the President Amateur Boxing of Hawaii. He joined us this morning along with some of the state's best talent.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly