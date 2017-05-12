Expect heavier traffic near UH-Manoa during commencement ceremonies

An estimated 2,100 University of Hawaii students are expected to participate in spring commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center, and officials are warning drivers that traffic may be heavier near the Manoa campus.

The morning ceremony will be from 9 a.m. until noon. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. The afternoon ceremony will be from 4 to 8 p.m., but doors open at 2:45 p.m.

Traffic will likely be heavier on the H-1 Freeway off-ramps and side streets leading to campus.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.