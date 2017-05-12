UH honors 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients

The University of Hawaii Alumni Association (UHAA) has named its 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards honorees. A dinner will be held to honor this year’s recipients on Thursday, May 18, at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel. Proceeds from this event will benefit UHAA.

Established in 1987, the Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes outstanding alumni who have used their University of Hawaii education to excel professionally, provide inspirational leadership to others, and provide service for the benefit of UH and the community. Any University of Hawaii alumnus who has either completed 50 percent of an educational program within the UH System of 10 campuses, or received a degree from a UH campus, is eligible to be nominated for the UH Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award. The nomination process began in October 2016, and nominations were reviewed by a committee composed of members of the UHAA board of directors, past award recipients and members of the community-at-large.

For more information about the Distinguished Alumni Awards dinner or UHAA, contact the Alumni Relations office at (808) 956-2389, toll-free 877-842-5867 or events@UHalumni.org, or visit UHalumni.org/daa.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.