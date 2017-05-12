Kapena's Mothers Day Show at The Hawaii Convention Center

Celebrate Mother's Day at the Hawai‘i Convention Center! Treat your Mom to a delicious Mother’s Day brunch buffet on Sunday, May 14th, 2017. Enjoy the culinary creations of Executive Chef Kevin Nakata showcasing many fresh ingredients found right here at our local farms, plus amazing entertainment from Na Hoku Hanohano awardees Kapena, Ku‘uipo Kumukahi, Marlene Sai; plus Da Braddahs & Friends and much more!

Enjoy complimentary welcome drinks upon arrival or pick up something sweet for mom at our Treat Street Marketplace. Take a free commemorative picture with Mom at our Photo Booth or leave a Legacy and buy a Koa Tree through our Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative or purchase a private message to honor mom, to be displayed on the big screen, during the program. Enjoy a relaxing time full of good food and entertainment, here at the Hawaii Convention Center.

General seating is $85 for adults and $40 children (ages 4 to 11 years old). VIP seating is $100 for adults and $55 for children. Parking is $5 flat rate (FREE FOR VIP)

Call 943-3025 for questions and purchase your tickets online at www.hawaiiconvention.com

