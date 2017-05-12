Hawaiian Word of the Day: Ku

The Hawaiian word of the day is Ku. Ku is one of the four major Hawaiian gods in the Aikapu system. Ku is considered to be the god of warfare and woodcarving. Coconut is one of the kinolau or body forms of the god Ku. And as such, women were forbidden from eating any part of the coconut. It was believed that if women were eating coconut, they were consuming the physical and spiritual power of the god Ku.

