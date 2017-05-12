Aiea High School Celebrates 1st State Softball Title on Sunrise - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Aiea High School Celebrates 1st State Softball Title on Sunrise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Aiea High School won the Division II State Softball Title. It's their first softball championship ever. The girls joined us this morning along with head coach Alan Higuchi to talk about their remarkable run.

