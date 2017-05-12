MFD rescues kayaker in remote area of East Maui

Maui firefighters on Tuesday morning rescued a kayaker in a remote area in East Maui.

The Maui Fire Department said the 32-year-old was stranded overnight until firefighters received the call at around 6:35 a.m. that someone was flashing a light near the Nahiku Landing.

Around 7:10 a.m., firefighters spotted a man waving his arms in distress. He was then airlifted to Nahiku Landing around 7:50 a.m.

MFD said the man had originally launched from Nahiku Landing by himself on Monday afternoon when, at some point, the winds and ocean swells picked up drastically, resulting in him breaking his paddle trying to get back to the landing. He eventually drifted downward and washed up on the remote rocky shoreline.

He was not injured.

