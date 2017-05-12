Business Report: 5/12/17

Tesla Motors opens a store today in Waikiki's International Market Place. It's on the makai side of the first floor. Tesla puts most of its showrooms in malls and there is one at Ala Moana Center.

Hotel walks tomorrow. The Hawaii Island Visitor Industry Charity Walk starts with registration tomorrow at 5 a.m. and the 5K walk starts at 7 a.m. at Queen's Marketplace. The Maui walk starts from the War Memorial Soccer Field, and the Kauai walk starts at the Historic County Building. Oahu a week later.

The Hawaii Community Foundation hires Micah Kane as its new CEO. Kane comes from Hawaiian Home Lands and before that was COO of Pacific Links. He starts July 1, and outgoing CEO Kevin Taketa will become a senior fellow with the foundation.

Lots of restaurants are doing specials for Mother's Day. The Hawaii Convention Center tomorrow will hold its first-ever Mele Mother's Day Brunch, 11:30 to 2 p.m. Kevin Nakata and the Convention Center culinary crew will do the food, and Kapena leads a roster of Na Hoku winners providing the Mele.

The Honolulu Museum of Art has special brunch menus for Mother's Day – at the main museum, a bacon and Swiss cheese omelet oozing with onion fondue – up slope at Spalding House, a pirogi with Parmesan and roasted pepper and a poached egg with moray sauce. Reservations a must.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.