Forecast: Breezy trade winds for your Aloha Friday

A breezy forecast for your Aloha Friday and through the weekend.

Trade winds will be 15-25 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Scattered showers will fall mainly on windward and mauka neighborhoods. It could be a little wetter Sunday and Monday.

High today in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

Surf is building along east shores and could reach advisory levels of 8 feet plus by Sunday.

Today's waves: 4-6 feet east, 3-5 feet south, 2-4 feet north and west.

- Dan Cooke

