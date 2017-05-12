Police searching for man suspected of shooting ex-girlfriend in Kalihi

Honolulu police are searching for a man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in Kalihi late Thursday.

Police said the suspect fired several shots at the woman while she was driving around 11:40 p.m. One shot hit her right shoulder, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The 31-year-old woman was then taken to a hospital in serious condition, EMS said.

According to authorities, the victim flagged down a police officer who was responding to a separate incident near Laumaile Street.

Investigators said the suspect's vehicle was found at Beretania and Punchbowl streets but a different man was inside -- not the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

