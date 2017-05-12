Crash temporarily closes portion of North School Street

A developer whose permit has stalled in Honolulu City Council is threatening to organize a boycott of Hawaii if he doesn't get his way.More >>
A developer whose permit has stalled in Honolulu City Council is threatening to organize a boycott of Hawaii if he doesn't get his way.More >>
Molokai welcomed a new baby monk seal to the world Wednesday.More >>
Molokai welcomed a new baby monk seal to the world Wednesday.More >>
Tia Mansoor looked like any other college graduate as she walked across the stage to pick up her Bachelor's degree in political science at Hawaii Pacific University's graduation ceremony Thursday night.More >>
Tia Mansoor looked like any other college graduate as she walked across the stage to pick up her Bachelor's degree in political science at Hawaii Pacific University's graduation ceremony Thursday night.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.More >>