Kalaupapa National Historic Park welcomes 100th baby monk seal

Federal wildlife biologists say the population of endangered Hawaiian monk seals has grown 3 percent a year for the past three years.

Beach confrontations over the critically endangered Hawaiian monk seals are spilling over into Hawaii's courtrooms.

A a young Hawaiian monk seal dubbed R-H92 has returned to the Lihi canal in Kapaa just two weeks after state wildlife crews took her away.

The young pup is seen on the left side his/her mother. (Image: Kalaupapa National Historic Park)

The Kalaupapa National Historic Park welcomed a new baby monk seal to the world Wednesday.

The monk seal's birth marks a special milestone for the park. The seal is the 100th pup in recorded history to be born at the historic site.

It is unknown if the seal is a male or a female. The baby is the 7th pup to born this year.

The little one doesn't have a name just yet, but park officials say they will turn to the patients of Kalauapapa for help naming the pup.

Wildlife officials want to remind the public that Hawaiian monk seals are an endangered species protected by law. There are about 1,400 remaining in the wild.

