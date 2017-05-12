Rainbow Wahine on the wrong end of a pitchers duel in series opener vs LBSU

Brittany Hitchcock was good Thursday night, LBSU's Cielo Meza was even better in the circle at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Hawaii dropped the series opener to Long Beach State 1-0 in a game that had three combined hits.

The 49ers capitalized on two UH errors in the first inning which allowed Jessica Flores to score unearned on an RBI single by Lauren MacLeod. Danielle Garcielita had the only UH hit on the night, going one-for-three. The rest of the Rainbow Wahine combined to go 0-for-19 at the plate. Heather Cameron was the only other UH player to reach base via a walk.

Hitchock allowed just two hits in seven innings of work, her 27th complete game of the season.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Friday night to conclude the season. It will be senior night for three Rainbow Wahine -- Kanani Aina Cabrales, Ulu Matagiese and Heather Morales.

Game one begins at 4 pm with game two slated for a 6 pm start.

