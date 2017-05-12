2 Maui men remain in custody after attempted murder

An attempted murder investigation has been opened after two men were arrested after allegedly trying to run over a man in South Kihei.

According to Maui Police, an unidentified 26-year-old male reported confronting a man who was attempting to start a motorcycle belonging to a neighbor around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. When the man approached the suspect, he fled.

Following the confrontation, the male then saw a blue sedan drive directly towards him, nearly striking him in the parking complex.

MPD later located the vehicle at a nearby residence.

The driver of the vehicle, Ernest Carvalho III, 27, and the suspect, Mel Gene Guillermo, 29, were taken in to police custody.

The two face charges of unauthorized control of a vehicle, while Carvalho also faces second degree attempted murder charges.

Guillermo's bail is set at $1,000 while bail for Carvalho is set at $51,000.

