Annual Waimanalo 'Kanikapila' music festival to honor legacy of Gabby Pahinui

An annual music festival on Oahu's east side will honor the music and life of Hawaiian musician Gabby Pahinui.

Known for his vocal, slack key and steel guitar music, Pahinui was an icon in the Hawaii entertainment scene.

"His talent, charisma, and good humor endeared him to millions, as did the humility and human kindness he demonstrated throughout his life," a biography on his website says.

Pahinui worked his way through the entertainment scene in early Hawaii. As a young man, he performed in clubs and cafe's, eventually establishing himself as one of the best self-taught musicians at the time.

In his later years, kanikapila, or jam sessions, became a regular occurrence at Pahinui's Waimanalo home.

To honor his legacy, the 10th annual Gabby Pahinui Waimanalo Kanikapila will be help on Saturday May 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Waimanalo Beach Park.

The free event will include musicians, hula performances, food booths and arts and crafts vendors.

