Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest in hometown

DES MOINES, IOWA (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Am man killed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma will be laid to rest in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa Friday, 75 years after the infamous attack.

Willimam Kennedy was a 24-year-old sailor when Japanese forces sunk the battle ship in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

A Delta plane brought Kennedy's body to Des Moines earlier this week.

He and his family were escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders to his final resting place where he will be buried next to his mother.

His family will hold a funeral service Friday morning at 10.

