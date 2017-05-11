Family pet killed in two-alarm Niu Valley house fire

A family cat died during a two-alarm house fire in Niu Valley on Thursday, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Nearly 35 firefighters responded to a home on Kawaikui Street at around 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they reported seeing flames from outside the structure.

Initial searched were conducted to confirm that no one remained inside the home. Neighbors were able to remove a number of animals from the home prior to the arrival of the fire department.

Fire officials say the flames were under control by 1:40 p.m., and the fire was fully extinguished around an hour later.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

