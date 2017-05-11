Forecast: Brisk tradewinds expected to blow through islands into next week

Brisk tradewinds will hold firm into the middle of next week. Rainfall will be focused on windward neighborhoods, falling mainly in the overnight and early morning hours. Rainfall totals will be light to moderate, although an upper level disturbance will help increase the showers over Kauai and Oahu through Friday.

Leeward sides will be drier with isolated showers pushed over the mountains by the breezy winds.

Elevated south side surf will continue through Friday and east shores will become increasingly dangerous as the strengthening winds kick up the surf. An advisory may be possible by the end of the weekend.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Guy Hagi

