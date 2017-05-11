'Dunkin' return brings donuts (and jobs) back to Hawaii

The return of the Dunkin Donuts coffee franchise to Hawaii is expected to create nearly 80 new jobs in Honolulu – and the company is hiring.

A pair of job fairs have been scheduled for May 20 and June 3 to help Aloha Petroleum, which will manage the new locations, make appropriate hires.

The company says it's looking for crewmembers, bakers and shift managers.

The job fairs will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both dates at the Airport Honolulu Hotel.

The franchise's new airport location will be Hawaii's first Dunkin shop in more than a decade.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.