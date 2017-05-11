Kaneohe student in critical condition after falling from truck bed

A standout student athlete at Castle High School has been hospitalized in critical condition after police say he fell and hit his head in a freak accident on Tuesday.

Friends say Elton Naki, a junior football player for the Golden Knights, was riding in the back of a truck along Kaena Road when his hat flew off his head.

As Naki attempted to jump out of the truck and reach for his hat, police officials say he lost his footing and slammed his head against the road.

Paramedics treated Naki at the scene and later transported him to the Queen's Medical Center.

Police officials say their investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.