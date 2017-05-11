Out of 6 finalists, city to pick artist for Kamehameha III statue in Thomas Square

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
A standout student-athlete at Castle High School has been hospitalized in critical condition after police say he fell and hit his head in a freak accident on Tuesday.More >>
A deaf tourist from Japan was illegally denied access to a sign language interpreter during hours of interrogation and detention at Honolulu International Airport and was subsequently handcuffed, denying her the ability to communicate, an ACLU discrimination complaint alleges.More >>
Breezy tradewinds have returned with more comfortable humidity levels and better air quality.More >>
Nearly three years after faulty airbags made by Takata prompted massive recalls around the nation, Honda says 26,000 affected vehicles in Hawaii are still unrepaired.More >>
