Out of 6 finalists, city to pick artist for Kamehameha III statue in Thomas Square

A statue honoring Kamehameha III will be featured in a revamped Thomas Square when it reopens, and the artist behind the piece will be selected Thursday.

Six finalists are vying for the honor, and the city Commission on Culture and the Arts will select one Thursday afternoon.

The city got 88 applications from artists last fall.

The six finalist are :Gareth Curtiss, Lynn Liverton, J. Michael Wilson, Thomas Jay Warren, Kim Duffett, and Dale Zarrella.

The statue is part of a $1 million overhaul of the park, which is set to reopen next year.

King Kamehameha III was born Aug. 11, 1813, and was Hawaii's longest reigning monarch.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.