New case of rat lungworm disease reported on Hawaii Island

As the state grapples with a growing number of rat lungworm disease on the Neighbor Islands, state health officials are reminding residents that the disease is preventable.

What you need to know about rat lungworm disease in Hawaii

Another Big Island resident is infected with rat lungworm disease, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. There are now 12 confirmed cases statewide this year.

A new case of rat lungworm disease has been reported on Hawaii Island, the Department of Health said Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 15.

The individual was hospitalized for disease-related treatment and has since been discharged, according to a health department spokesperson.

In all, nine Big Island residents had already contracted the parasite before this week's new case, along with four Maui residents and two visitors who had stayed on the Valley Isle.

