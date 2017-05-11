DOH: 4 new cases of mumps confirmed on Oahu, bringing number of sickened to 27

Four new cases of mumps have been confirmed on Oahu, the state Department of Health said Thursday.

The new cases bring the total number of sickened to 27 for 2017.

In December, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the country was in the midst of its worst mumps outbreak in a decade. Between Jan. 1 and April 22 of this year, a total of 42 states and Washington, D.C. reported mumps infections in 2,570 people.

The disease is not considered life-threatening, but there are some lasting side effects, including the swelling of salivary glands and swollen jaws.

With two doses, health department officials say, a vaccine is nearly 90 percent effective against the disease.

