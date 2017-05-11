HUGS 35th Anniversary and Gala

HUGS – Help, Understanding and Group Support, is a local nonprofit that serves Hawai‘i’s seriously ill children and their families. This year, they are celebrating their 35th anniversary and will be holding their gala on May 13. At HUGS, they provide support for the entire family, as a child’s illness impacts each member of the family. Over the last 35 years, HUGS has served thousands of Hawai‘i’s families. Their gala this year will be at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

For more information, visit www.hugshawaii.org

