HARA Announces Finalists for Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

The votes are in. And the finalists for this year’s 40th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards include the best and brightest among Hawai’i’s music scene. On this year’s ballot are the top five artists, singles or albums in 34 different categories selected by the more than 600 members of the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA). Winners for each category will be revealed on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the 40th Na Hoku Hanohano Awards at the Hawai’i Convention Center. Tickets start at $175 for General Admission, $150 for Kama`aina and are $250 for Premium Seats.

“This year’s Na Hoku Hanohano Awards is one that no one will want to miss as we celebrate four decades honoring the very best in Hawai’i music,” said Pali Ka’aihue, president of the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts. “Our team has been working for months to put together a special line up of performances that we feel honors the beautiful history of Hawai’i’s music and those who have contributed to bringing it to the level of excellence that it enjoys today.”

The Na Hoku Hanohano Awards is one of Mele Mei’s signature events. Mele Mei, which translates to “May Hawaiian Music Month” in Hawaiian, features more than 80 performances throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The celebration provides both residents and visitors from around the world a chance to immerse themselves in the islands’ local music and culture. This year’s impressive schedule of artists and industry icons will take place at various hotels and venues statewide and feature entertainment from ‘ukulele and steel guitar to traditional Hawaiian music and hula.

To purchase tickets call (808) 593.9424 or visit www.nahokuhanohano.org/.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.