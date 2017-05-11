Campbell Sabers Celebrate 3rd Straight State Title with Sunrise

The Campbell High School Sabers won their 3rd straight state title this past weekend. It's also their 4th since 2010. They were unseeded going into the tournament this time and featured 5 first-time starters this year. They joined us on Sunrise to talk about their incredible run.
