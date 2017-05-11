HFMA TASTE Awards recognize innovators and leaders in food manufacturing industry

The Hawaii Food Manufacturers Association (HFMA) is a non-profit organization of approximately 150 members, that has been promoting Hawaiian grown or manufactured products since 1977. The HFMA works to increase the understanding and appreciation of the unique flavors, quality, and care that go into the production of Hawaii’s fine foods and beverages represented by our membership. HFMA is the only food manufacturing association in the United States.

Food manufacturing is connected to communities statewide because our industry provides good-paying jobs for more than 6,200 local residents. And, food manufacturing is connected with many of our economy’s vital industries, including tourism, defense, hospitality, food service, logistics and agriculture. Because of these connections, our industry generates nearly $1 billion in annual revenue for the state.

HFMA’s 4th Annual TASTE Awards will be held on Saturday, May 20 at the Pomaika‘i Ballrooms at Dole Cannery on Oahu. These awards recognize individuals, companies and products that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and contribution to the manufacturing industry and to the community. The proceeds of the event benefit the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Kapiolani Community College and HFMA educational workshops.

Go to the HFMA website, www.foodsofhawaii.com,for more information or to purchase tickets.

