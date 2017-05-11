Postal Service Mail Carriers’ Annual Food Drive on May 13

More than 175,000 mail carriers across the nation will lead the Postal Service’s effort to “Stamp Out Hunger” by collecting food donations on Saturday, May 13 in the 25th annual National Association of Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. The drive is the nation’s largest one-day effort to combat hunger and is held to support the mission of organizations such as the Hawaii Foodbank.

Last year Hawaii mail carriers collected more than 250 tons (500,000+ pounds!) of food from residents across the state. Nationwide, more than 80 million pounds of food were collected last year; 1.5 billion pounds of food has been collected during the campaign’s first 24 years.

