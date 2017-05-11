Business Report: Public opinion on climate change - by geography

The Yale Program on Climate Change Communication polled Americans. The New York Times then mapped out the results. The first proposition was, "Global warming will harm people in the United States."

Based on this color legend, you can see where more people agreed. The second proposition was, "Global warming will harm me, personally." The first is that people are less likely to believe these propositions if they live far from the ocean. It appears to be the case even in conservative coastal communities, suggesting this is not as much a party thing as one might have thought.

The second observation is that people seem less likely to think climate change will rain on their own parade. Business people polled for confidence reports often express pessimism about the economy while remaining optimistic about their own business.

