Forecast: Wet, breezy trade wind weather to take over

Breezy, wet, trade wind weather is in the forecast for your Thursday and through the weekend.

Winds will be lighter nights and mornings, but at their peak in the afternoons they are forecast to be 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts.

Showers riding in on the trades will be enhanced from time to time due to some instability in our atmosphere. Most of the showers will fall nights and mornings on windward and mauka neighborhoods but at times spread leeward.

High today in Honolulu will be 84 degrees.

Elevated south-side surf will continue through Friday and east shores will become increasingly dangerous as the strengthening winds kick up the surf. An advisory may be possible by the end of the weekend.

Today's waves will be 4-6 feet north, 3-5 feet south and east, 2-4 feet west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

