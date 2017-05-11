Honda urges Hawaii owners affected by Takata airbag recall to seek repairs immediately

List of authorized Acura and Honda recall repair centers in Hawaii: Oahu Acura: Acura of Honolulu 3251 N Nimitz Hwy Honolulu, HI 96819 808-942-4555 Honda: Honda Windward 45-671 Kamehameha Hwy Kaneohe, HI 96744 808-247-8544 Pacific Honda 188 S. Beretania St. Honolulu, HI 96813 808-528-7200 Tony Honda 94-1299 Ka Uka Blvd. Waipahu, HI 96797 808-680-7100 Maui Acura: Acura of Maui 404 Kele St. Kahului, HI 96732 808-871-1234 Honda: Island Honda 110 Hana Hwy Kahului, HI 96732 808-873...

Nearly three years after faulty airbags made by Takata prompted massive recalls around the nation, Honda says 26,000 affected vehicles in Hawaii are still unrepaired.

The company is urging certain Honda and Acura vehicles to seek free recall repairs immediately to replace Takata airbag inflators that could rupture during a crash, potentially injuring or killing people.

At least 10 deadly crashes involving Honda vehicles in the U.S. have been blamed on the defective airbags.

Certain 2001 to 2003 Honda and Acura models with “Alpha” inflators – the Takata airbag inflators that were among the first to be recalled – present an even greater risk, with up to a 50 percent chance of an inflator rupture in the crash. Honda says about 1,100 Honda and Acura vehicles with “Alpha” inflators remain unrepaired in Hawaii.

It is vital that owners seek repairs immediately, especially since high heat and humidity make the airbags more vulnerable to ruptures, making Hawaii a high risk state, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

All recall repairs are free and Honda will provide owners with a free loaner or rental car the day of the repair. The replacement parts are not from Takata.

Honda says 61.6 percent of the affected vehicles in Hawaii have been repaired so far.

