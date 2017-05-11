LIST: Authorized Honda, Acura recall repair centers in HI - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

LIST: Authorized Honda, Acura recall repair centers in HI

List of authorized Acura and Honda recall repair centers in Hawaii:

Oahu
Acura:
Acura of Honolulu
3251 N Nimitz Hwy
Honolulu, HI 96819
808-942-4555


Honda:
Honda Windward
45-671 Kamehameha Hwy
Kaneohe, HI 96744
808-247-8544

Pacific Honda
188 S. Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI 96813
808-528-7200

Tony Honda
94-1299 Ka Uka Blvd.
Waipahu, HI 96797
808-680-7100


Maui
Acura:
Acura of Maui
404 Kele St.
Kahului, HI 96732
808-871-1234

Honda:
Island Honda
110 Hana Hwy
Kahului, HI 96732
808-873-8081

Big Island:
Big Island Honda-Hilo
124 Wiwoole St
Hilo, HI 96720
808-961-5505

Big Island Honda-Kona
75-5608 Kuakini Hwy
Kailua Kona, HI 96740
808-329-8101

Kauai:
King Honda
4330 Kukui Grove St.
Lihue, HI 96766
808-245-4788

