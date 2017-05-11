LIST: Authorized Honda, Acura recall repair centers in HI

Oahu
Acura:
Acura of Honolulu
3251 N Nimitz Hwy
Honolulu, HI 96819
808-942-4555
Honda:
Honda Windward
45-671 Kamehameha Hwy
Kaneohe, HI 96744
808-247-8544
Pacific Honda
188 S. Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI 96813
808-528-7200
Tony Honda
94-1299 Ka Uka Blvd.
Waipahu, HI 96797
808-680-7100
Maui
Acura:
Acura of Maui
404 Kele St.
Kahului, HI 96732
808-871-1234
Honda:
Island Honda
110 Hana Hwy
Kahului, HI 96732
808-873-8081
Big Island:
Big Island Honda-Hilo
124 Wiwoole St
Hilo, HI 96720
808-961-5505
Big Island Honda-Kona
75-5608 Kuakini Hwy
Kailua Kona, HI 96740
808-329-8101
Kauai:
King Honda
4330 Kukui Grove St.
Lihue, HI 96766
808-245-4788
The Honolulu Fire Department is still working to put out a slow-moving brush fire at the Waahila Ridge Park that broke out Wednesday morning.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Flynn and other associates of President Donald Trump have received similar requests from the committee for information and documents over the past few weeks.More >>
Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.More >>
Breezy, wet, trade wind weather is in the forecast for your Thursday and through the weekend.More >>
