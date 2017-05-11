Honolulu police seek suspect in Makiki stabbing

Honolulu police are searching for a 40-year-old woman accused of stabbing a man on Wednesday night.

According to the Emergency Medical Services, the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Anapuni Street in Makiki.

Police said the suspect and victim, a 40-year-old man, were in an intimate relationship.

EMS treated and took the victim to a hospital in stable condition.

This story will be updated.

